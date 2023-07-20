Liberia: Declare State of Emergency On Drugs

-CDC Lawmaker recommends to Weah

Following the recent passage of the amended drug law by the legislature and its subsequent signing by President George Manneh Weah, ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) lawmaker Clarence Gleekan Gahr is seriously recommending a need for the President to declare a state of emergency on dangerous drugs coming to the country.

The Margibi County District# 5 Representative who is seeking reelection, as well as reelection of the President's, noted that at a certain period in the ongoing fight against the menace that is destroying Liberian youth, President Weah should declare a state of emergency to curb the increasing importation dangerous substances.

According to him, it should be considered a state emergency to have all national stakeholders involved, including mosques, churches, traditional communities, and women and youth groups.

He spoke recently to reporters in Weala, Margibi County after a day-long interactive tour with citizens in his district.

"And we are going to say this, at certain part, the President should announce a state of emergency on drugs, make it as a state issue, make it to be everybody's business. The mosques, the churches, the traditional community, the youthful community, the women's community ensure that everybody should take part in it. We need to take a day or days to fight against drugs, it's not something to easily overlook", he stressed.

Rep. Gahr added that Liberians need to take a day or days to fight against drugs, and explained that at the Legislature, they have assured Liberians that they will support anything that will curtail or eradicate the consumption of drugs in the country.

He maintained that they have minds to fight drugs but that will be on the basis of proposal of the people and institutions directly responsible to supervise the fight against illicit drugs.

He said whatever budget that will be submitted, he will join his colleagues to lobby on the floor of the House to ensure that it is passed into law.

He lamented that the children of Liberia are being destroyed by drugs on a daily basis, noting that it is so disheartening to see that some young people he is older than, drugs have taken over their lives and he is not too sure that some of them can recover from the damage it has caused them.

He said Liberians should consider the fight against drugs as a collective fight instead of seeing it as a responsibility for specific group of people.

Meanwhile, Rep. Gahr has lauded the Legislature and President Weah for steps already taken against drugs abuse in the country.

