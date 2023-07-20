Liberia Chess Federation Celebrates International Chess Day

press release

The Liberia Chess Federation (LFC) will on today, 20 July 2023 join the global celebration of International Chess Day with an exciting outdoor program in Monrovia and its environs.

Speaking with journalists Wednesday, 19 July 2023 from Ghana, LCF president Mr. Thomas Karyah said, chess players will spend the day evangelizing and encouraging young people, especially females, to see chess as a tool that molds their minds and prepares them for the plethora of challenges in life.

He also said that it is important for Liberians to know on this day that chess is a professional sport that offers young people educational and career opportunities that go beyond some of the traditional sports.

He said, as part of the celebration, it will involve a public display and teaching session from midday to 6 pm.

Since 1966, International Chess Day has been celebrated around the world by member federations following a proposal by UNESCO.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) was founded during the interwar period on July 20, 1924, in Paris, France.

The Liberia Chess Federation is the governing body of chess in Liberia. The LCF was founded in 2014 and became an accredited federation of FIDE that same year.

It succeeded and replaced the Liberia Chess Association which, unofficially, spearheaded the growth and development of chess in Liberia for many years.

As International Chess Day is observed around the world annually on July 20, the local federation will be leading the commemoration of the day by conducting public chess training for chess players and those wanting to learn the sports across Montserrado County.

This year's International Chess Day celebration will be observed globally under the theme "Each one teaching one" while the national theme is "Spreading the word chess through opening teaching.