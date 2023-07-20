Liberia: Paulita Wie Seeks Mandatory Law Against Open Defecation

-As Gusceman, partners train over 75 participants against open defecation in Bong

Deputy Internal Affairs Minister for Urban Affairs Madam Paulita C.C. Wie is seeking collaboration with local authorities to make enforcement of the law against open defecation mandatory to reduce public health disasters and promote hygiene.

Minister Wie delivered a special statement at the end of a three-day county-wide sanitation activity (CWSA) symposium on open defecation and business partners orientation training in Bong County Wednesday 19 July 2023.

She said it's very important that the anti-open defecation law becomes mandatory.

"We actually wanted to make open defecation mandatory, but it's just that you can't just allow the baby to start walking," she said.

"Therefore, we are doing training and awareness, but after this five-year project, [we] hope to see open defecation eradicated and mandatory. This will save Liberia and our population," she noted.

Gusceman Business Development and Support Services, the only local firm in partnership with Concern Worldwide, Anthena Infonomic, and PSI on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 ended a three-day CWSA business partners orientation program.

It was meant to eradicate open defecation through the accessibility awareness and affordability of improved basic toilets in Liberia.

CWSA is a project that is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by PSI, Concern Worldwide, Athena Infonomic, and Gusceman, a Liberian consultant firm to build excellent growth and prosperity in Liberia and several other international organizations.

The three-day partners' orientation workshop was held in Gbanga to ensure that open defecation is eradicated.

Accordingly, the five-year USAID-funded project started last year October and it seeks to end open defecation in Bong, Nimba, Lofa, rural Montserrado, and Grand Bassa Counties.

The first phase of the initiative brought together participants from Lofa, Nimba, and Bong, all from the business sector.

In an overview, Mr. Emmanuel Diabolo said the workshop is intended to educate and train entrepreneurs from the five counties about the importance and significance of the adoption of the basic improved toilet.

"We brought those business people here to tell them about the product. The product is long-lasting and very cheap," he said.

"The standing improved toilet is US$15, while the small one is US$10. This product when taken to every part of those counties will end open defecation in Liberia," he added.

For his part, the Chief Executives Officer of Liberia Water Sanitation and Hygiene Commission Mr. Bobby Whitfield expressed excitement and delight to the CWSA for the initiative.

"This government is very concerned about ending open defecation in Liberia and this starts with the selling and purchasing of this new product which is affordable," he said.

"With this, I can assure you that after this five-year project, we will end open defecation in the entire country," he assured.