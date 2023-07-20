Kenya: Media Council of Kenya Calls Out Security Officials Making Arrests While Masquerading as Journalists

Nairobi — The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has castigated members of the security agencies over incidents where they have been camouflaging as journalists covering protests with intent to arrest protesters.

MCK Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo said the action by the police service was unprofessional misconduct as he went on to caution that if the move is not stop it will endanger the lives of journalists in the line of duty.

"Impersonation of journalists by the police is a grave unprofessional misconduct on the part of the police and endangers the lives of journalists in the line of duty," he stated.

The Council said that the work of journalists is protected under Articles 33,34 and 35 of the Constitution.

"While the Council appreciates the release of journalists who were earlier arrested while covering the protests, the detaining of journalists was unnecessary, arbitrary and ridiculous."