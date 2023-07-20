Gambia: Gunjur Sports Committee Embraces Nawetan Congress

Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC) on Sunday held its annual 'nawetan' congress at the Gunjur Village Development Committee Conference Hall.

The congress was graced by all teams affiliated with Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC) as well as the new teams.

In his opening remarks on the occasion, the secretary general of Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC), Bunama Cham, stated that the Coastal Town wet season's biggest football jamboree started with the qualifiers followed by the nawetan proper.

Cham revealed that Gunjur participated in the 2023 Kombo South District football tournament but were eliminated in the semi-final.

He further revealed that Gunjur also took part in the 2023 West Coast zonal football championship but were eliminated in the semi-final, adding that the Coastal Town boys participated in the 2022 Super nawetan zonal football tournament but were eliminated in the group stage.

In his closing remarks, the president of Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC), Dembo Karl Touray applauded teams and stakeholders for their support.