Gambia: Jaliba United to Play Jeshwang City in Africell-Staged Champions Cup Final

Jaliba United of Brikama have booked a place into the Africell-staged Champions Cup tournament final after defeating Wayoto FC of Lamin FC 1-0 during their second semifinal match played at the Bakau Mini Stadium on Monday.

The Brikama 'nawetan' league winners Jaliba United scored the only goal of the match through Muhammed Fayinkeh in the 75th minute.

The amazing West Coast derby result left both the Lamin zone team and their fans disappointed. Jaliba United will now face Jeshwang City of Serrekunda West in the final to be played on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in an interview shortly after the final whistle, Foday Jaiteh, head coach of Jaliba United, said they felt happy and excited to have qualified to the final, adding that it was not an easy game as it was a West Coast derby.

According to him, their main focus now is to go back to their training ground and prepare well for the final against Jeshwang City.

Assistant Coach of Wayoto West, Mourice Gomez, expressed disappointment with the final result but hailed his players for their wonderful performance during the game.

"Our boys were supposed to take their chances especially during the first period. We dominated the first half, creating some clear goal-scoring chances but our strikers failed to convert any of those chances."

According to him, luck was not on their side as they dominated and created most of the goal-scoring chances.

Coach Gomez went on to apologise to their fans for not making it to the final and promised that they would rectify their mistakes during the upcoming Lamin 'nawetan' season.

It could be recalled that Jeshwang City booked their place into the final after defeating Juventus 3-0 during the first semifinal game played on Sunday.

The tournament is staged and sponsored by Africell for league winners across different nawetan centers/zones.

