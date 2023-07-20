Gambia: Frontline FC Overcome Power Station FC in Brikama Nawetan Qualifiers

Frontline FC on Saturday overcame Power Station FC 2-1 in their 2023/2024 Brikama 'nawetan' qualifier game played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Frontline FC scored two goals in the match to cruise to the second round of the Brikama nawetan qualifiers. Power Station FC netted one goal in the match, which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The victory earns Frontline FC a spot in the second round of the 2023/2024 Brikama nawetan qualifiers. The defeat saw Power Station FC out of the yearly Brikama nawetan qualifiers.

Power Station FC will now hang their boots until year after exit from the 2023/2024 Brikama nawetan qualifiers.