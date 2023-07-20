Gambia: Gamtel FC to Play 2nd Division League Football Next Season

Gamtel FC has been relegated to the Gambia Football Federation 2nd Division League competition. Elite United will also continue in the Second Division League next season following their playoff defeat on Monday.

Gamtel Football Club confirmed their relegation to the Second Tier following their 2-0 promotion/relegation playoff defeat to Bombada during their game played at Live Your Dreams Football Academy in Basori on Monday.

Lamin Colley opened the scoring for Bombada in the 58th minute, before Kemo Bojang's own-goal in the 90+1 minute made it 2-nil for Bombada FC.

The Telecom Giants, who endured a difficult campaign during the First Division League, finished 14th position (first-from-bottom) with 34 points, while Bombada FC had a fine run in the Second Division League after ending the league in 5th position with 57 points.

Elite United will also continue to play in the Second Division League next season after their 1-0 defeat in the hands of Jam City in their promotion playoff match played at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama.

Alasana Yiranjang scored the only goal of the match for Jam City in the 80th minute.

Elite United, who were relegated to the Second Tier League last season ended the campaign in 4th position with 58 points, a point behind Jam City, who finished the Second Division League in 3rd position with 59 points after 34 games.

The Brikama-based team, Bombada and the Jambanjelly-based outfit, Jam City will now play each other in the third and final promotion spot for Gambian top flight football on Thursday at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum.