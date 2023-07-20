Gambia: Ex-Diplomat Explains Nature of Gambian Diplomacy

Essa Bokarr Sey, a former Gambian diplomat has given his take on how the nature, structure or situation of Gambia's diplomacy and diplomats serving in foreign countries should be dealt with.

According to Mr. Sey, deputy chief executive officer at OIC Secretariat Gambia, the first thing the establishment should immediately look into is an "orientation" or a "short training" programme for anyone identified to serve abroad.

Below reads the full text of Mr. Sey's take:

First step the establishment should immediately look into is an orientation or a short training program for anyone identified to serve abroad.

Of course the Job industry worldwide has always pegged things on recruitment through selection or interviews. By extension it completes the cycle with orientation and probation. There is a reason why these steps are important for new hires or those newly deployed.

How should we prepare our diplomats or those identified to travel and serve abroad?

Let's begin with an open ended question. Why not organise a short training course for them ranging from 6 weeks to 3 months? A training course for these men and women who selected or deployed to represent our nation abroad is without any iota of doubt important.

Here are the areas the course should concentrate on:

Familiarise the new hires with.

1 - GFP Gambia's Foreign Policy. Emphasis mine on this part because a foreign policy is the compass in the road map of international relations. A foreign policy is in fact one of the most important operational policies for any nation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

2 - GFSR Gambia's Foreign Service Regulations. Latter is the QRG - Quick Reference Guide. It is ideal to attach the understanding of The Gambia's Foreign Service Regulations to the very meaning or substance in our FI Financial Instructions and GO General Orders.

3 - V C: Vienna Convention - exposure to the basics of the Vienna Convention or what is directly related to their day to day functions per clauses or articles therein is professionally binding.

4 - Practical protocol by extension consular matters or duties.

What does the above stand for? It relates to what is allowed or not allowed within the framework of both local and international laws. Here the training should include dress code, the art of talk and general appearance during cocktails, official functions and other gatherings. Or anything entrenched in the true meaning of form and substance within the fine traditions of diplomacy.

5 - Familiarisation with the local laws of host countries.

Laying emphasis on the latter because almost every diplomat who is declared a persona non grata is usually at odds with local laws of the host countries.

With the above, one can feel at least 80% trust that those deployed are fit for purpose. I came out for the sake of nation as where ever Gambia magnetizes shame, any good citizen would feel it!

Alhamdulilaah.