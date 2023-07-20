Gambia: VP Jallow Presides Over National Business Council Meeting

The Vice President, His Excellency Muhammad B.S. Jallow on 12 July 2023 presided over National Business Council (NBC) meeting at the Sir Dawda Kairaba International Conference Center.

The meeting focused on addressing the challenges faced by the business community and highlights efforts the government is currently making to resolve many of these challenges.

Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, Hon. Baboucarr Ousmaila Joof, permanent secretaries, GCCI and the business community attended the meeting.

In his opening remarks, VP Jallow stated that the National Business Council remains the main and most important platform for government and private sector dialogue on business environment reforms and private sector development in The Gambia.

He added that the work of the council is guided by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in January 2019 between the government and The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) representing the private sector.

The Vice President affirmed that both parties recognised that a strong enabling framework for business is essential to unlock Gambia's potential as a competitive regional investment destination and a producer of goods and services that the world needs and that meets customers' quality standard.

"The govermnent's engagement through the NBC is a testament to its commitment and desire to give space to the business sector to reach its full potential as the engine for creating jobs, national wealth and inclusive growth," he noted.