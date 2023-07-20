Sierra Leone: Africell Awards Training Certificates to Bloggers

Africell Impact Foundation has on Friday 14th July awarded certificates to bloggers trained by Africell for a two-month period. The presentation of the certificates was done at their headquarters on Wilberforce, Freetown.

In his opening statement, Head of Digital Marketing at Africell, Kamanda Koroma, stated that Africell Impact Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Africell, and it's all about empowering people to contribute to their communities, stating further that the Foundation helps to build strong and resilient communities by bringing people together, both digitally and physically and connecting them to opportunities in education, the arts, healthcare, and more.

He went on to state that the training was aimed to equip bloggers with necessary skills on how they can leverage on ways and ideas in order to improve on their work in the country.

Joe Abass Bangura, Chief Corporate Affairs at Africell, added that the training targeted 20 selected bloggers in order to equip them with the necessary skills that will help in enhancing their work.

He pointed out that the world is moving digital and that social media to the emerging market is very important, adding that the training will serve as an opportunity for those selected bloggers to be equipped on how they can leverage on ways and ideas in order to improve their business.

Head of Media at Africell, John Konteh, announced a partnership with the trained bloggers, and Joe Abass Bangura, presented the certificates to the bloggers.

Samuel Tholley, one of the participants, expressed appreciation to Africell Impact Foundation for the award of the certificates for the training, which he described as not only important but very timely to them as bloggers in the country.

He said that from the commencement and conclusion of the training, he was with strong conviction that they will be capacitated and equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills needed to enhance their work as bloggers.

He concluded by thanking and commending the management of Africell for their efforts in ensuring that they be educated and equipped with digital knowledge.