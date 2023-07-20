Sierra Leone: APC Initiates Disciplinary Action Against Hon. Mohamed Bangura

The All Peoples Congress (APC) Party has noted with dismay and disappointment the defiance of Mohamed Bangura to boycott governance under the Sierra Leone People's Party and initiated a disciplinary action against him, a release from the party states.

Mohamed Bangura is one of the APC listed Members of Parliament, representing Karene District who Thursday 13th July 2023 presented himself at the opening session of the 6th Parliament of the Republic of Sierra Leone and proceeded to subscribe to the Oath of Office of Members of Parliament, contrary to the policy decision of the National Advisory Committee (NAC).

The party in a public notice issued on 13t July, noted that Mohamed Bangura's attitude is a blatant disregard and disobedience of party policy decision.

The public may recall that in a press release dated the 30th June 2023, the Party stated its position on matters concerning the June 24th 2023 elections. Specifically, it is declared that the Party will not participate in any level of governance, including the legislature and local councils, owing the lack of transparency and inclusiveness in the tabulation of the elections results.

The party further demanded the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) to publish Station-by- Station elections results for the party and other stakeholders to ascertain the veracity of what ECSL announced as the results.

"The All Peoples Congress (APC) strongly holds the view that ECSL tampered with the people's mandate to give the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) an unverifiable presidential victory and an unjust majority at all levels," it reads.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the APC, conclusion on non-participation was reached at a meeting of the National Advisory Committee (NAC) in which Mohamed Bangura was in attendance. At a meeting summoned on the 5th July 2023 of all Members of Parliament, Mayors and Chairpersons of Council (elect), the said decision was further communicated to and endorsed by all present.

"Pursuant to Article 21 (h) of the APC Constitution 2022, decisions of the NAC are binding on all subordinate organs, bodies and members of the Party. Article 38 establishes the Parliamentary Group, comprising of the Party's Members of Parliament, as one of the bodies".

According to the APC, Honourable Mohamed Bangura, being a member of the Party, and also a member of the Parliamentary Group, by his conduct, has flagrantly disregarded and disobeyed the decision of the NAC in contravention of the Party's Constitution.

The party notes his disobedience of the decision of the NAC constitutes a cause for strong disciplinary action under Chapter 6 of the APC Constitution 2022. Thus, the Honourable Mohamed Bangura, along with the APC rank and file and the general public, is hereby informed that the Party has initiated disciplinary action against Honourable Mohamed Bangura in line with the provisions of the APC 2022 Constitution.

.