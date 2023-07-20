Africa: CAF President Dr Motsepe Sends a Message to the African Teams of the FIFA Women's World Cup

20 July 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)
press release

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has conveyed a message of encouragement to the African countries participating in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup™. Dr Motsepe has urged them to follow the impressive example set by Morocco, who achieved a historic milestone by reaching the semi-finals of the men's tournament a few months ago.

South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria, and Zambia are the four countries that will represent the African continent at the global women's competition, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand.

CAF President expresses his strong support for African women's teams and looks back on their recent achievements on the continent.

