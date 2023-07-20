African Referees Take Centre Stage at Women's World Cup

20 July 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Three African match officials will make history on Friday when they oversee the Women's World Cup clash between Philippines and Switzerland in New Zealand.

41-year-old referee Vincentia Amedome of Togo has been selected to take charge of the contest at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Amedome became the second woman to officiate a match at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria last year, after Ethiopian trailblazer Lydia Tafesse.

The appointment made her the first Togolese referee at the continent's biennial men's football tournament.

2022 proved a landmark year for the West African, who officiated at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica, and the CAF Women's final.

For support on Friday, Amedome can rely on assistant referees Carine Fomo of Cameroon and Fanta Kone from Mali - who also make history as the first women from their nations to feature at the Women's World Cup.

Their trailblazing appointments highlight the progress of Africa's female refereeing talent on the global stage.

With all three officials boasting extensive experience at major tournaments, they have earned the opportunity to demonstrate their skills before a worldwide audience.

For Amedome, Fomo and Kone, the chance to inspire future generations of female referees across Africa by officiating at the pinnacle of the women's game represents a career highlight.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.