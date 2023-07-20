Liberia: CPP Representative Aspirant Optimistic of Victory

Maryland County — Just days after the completion of the candidate nomination process, a female representative aspirant for Harper District on the ticket of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Madam Lucy Davis-Momo has assured her supporters of overwhelming victory ahead of the October 10 general and presidential elections.

Madam Davis-Momo expressed optimism on Monday, October 17, 2023, during a welcoming ceremony held by 'Friends of Lucy Jappy Davis-Momo' (FOJADMO) on Maryland Avenue in Central Harper, Maryland County.

She lauded the Standard Bearer of the CPP Mr. Alexander B. Cummings and senatorial hopeful H. Dan Morais, for their unwavering support to her during the registration process.

The CPP representative aspirant called on her supporters to support Mr. Cummings' bid for the Presidency, including former senator H. Dan Morais in the ensuing October 10th elections.

She urged the people of Maryland to use the October elections in bringing change to Harper district and the entire Liberia.

According to her, since thirty years ago, potential ladies from Harper District had never had the opportunity to represent the district in the House.

She pointed out that if the residents of Harper district want to experience changes or good governance, they should give her such trust to bring unity and total change.

Madam Momo stressed that the district urgently needs unity, promising that if elected, she will not give room for any form of discrimination among citizens.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking on behalf of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), its county chair for administration and former deputy commander of the Liberia National Police, Sampson Wah, applauded Madam Momo for taking a bold step to compete with her male counterparts in the district.

Mr. Wah reaffirmed the CPP's commitment to supporting Madam Lucy Momo in her quest to represent the people of Harper District and called on all CCP aspirants to support her.

In response, Madam Musu Johnson, president of Cross-Border Trade Women appreciated Madam Davis-Momo for coming forward and encouraged fellow women, including marketers to support the aspirant's quest to represent them.

Madam Lucy Davis-Momo came to limelight after establishing the Women's Peace Agenda (WOPA) in 2018, a Non-Governmental Organization that is empowering women through a Village Saving and Loan Program across Harper District particularly, for rural women.