Ghana: Häuptle - We're Building All-Round Team for Competition

The Head Coach of the Black Queens, Nora Elisabeth Häuptle, says she is building an all-round team where players would compete for positions.

Coach Häuptle on Tuesday supervised the team's qualification to the second round of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics African football qualifiers after defeating Guinea 4-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium to round up a 7-0 aggregate win.

Speaking to the media after the game, she said the team was endowed with a lot of talented players competing for positions.

"I am building an all-round team; no player has a position in the team. We have several options for every position, and that is how it is going to be."

According to the 39-year-old Swiss tactician, the scouting team was still at work, "because there are a number of players being observed. The aim is to have several players in all the positions to create the necessary competition."

On the victory over Guinea, she noted that Ghana had a better pitch to play on as compared to the pitch in Conakry in the first leg.

"Indeed, we created numerous chances to score, but the little details needed to convert them were lacking. It is a team we're working on to get up there. We'll tackle the problems as they come."

When asked about the prospect of facing Benin in the second round of qualifiers, the former Swiss national team player remarked the technical team was focused on game plans for the Black Queens but were ready for any side.

"We would analyse our opponent; we have respect for every opponent we play. We'll try to find their weaknesses and work towards exploiting those weaknesses. I am confident we'll scale the Benin hurdle."

She continued: "Definitely, it would not be the same Benin side we played back in February so we expect to see a different challenge.

But before that qualifier, the Queens would be involved in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Rwanda in September.

She dedicated the victory to her backroom staff and the players.

"I am the Head Coach, but I have a backroom staff that work tirelessly to make sure we win games, and players that work hard to make sure we are successful."