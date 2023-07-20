Ghana: 2nd Batch of Black Galaxies Commence Camping

20 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The second batch of Black Galaxies commenced camping yesterday at the Ghanaman Technical Centre at Prampram.

The first batch ended their session on Monday, July 17, 2023.

According to a statement from the FA, 25 players would be involved in the session.

They include goalkeepers, Emmanuel Kobi - Tano Bofoakwa, Solomon Agbesi - Dreams FC; Adams Jabaal - King Faisal,

Defenders include Kotei Emmanuel - Nsoatreman, Caleb Amankwah - Hearts of Oak, Mohammed Abubakar - Dreams FC, Yussif Mubarick - Asante Kotoko, and Opoku Wakii - Aduana FC.

Midfielders include Ebenezer Abban - Heart of Lions; Joseph Kinful - Bechem United, Yaw Amofa -Goldstars; Abdul Umar Manaf - RTU, Walid Neyman Fuseini, Heart of Lions, Shawkan Mohammed, Nsoatreman and Dauda Yussif Seidu - Samartex FC

The rest are Emmanuel Keyekeh - Samartex; Francis Twene - Bechem United, Kwame Jnr. Nana -Nsoatreman, with Evans Botchway - Accra Lions, Mohammed Yahaya - Tamale Unity, Nuhu Tanko -Maana FC, Emmanuel Mensah - Sempe FI, Mezack Afriyie - Berekum Chelsea, Ali Huzaf,-Dreams FC and Jonathan Sowah-Medeama SC coming in as attackers.

