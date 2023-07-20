Ghana: GIZ and NAkDeF Collaboration in TVET - Promoting Skills for Jobs and Life

analysis

The Newmont Akyem Development Foundation (NAkDeF) has been working assiduously over the past years in nine Newmont Akyem Mine communities towards socio-economic transformation of the lives of the people.

In recent times, skills gap research has been conducted in the Newmont Akyem Mine communities to elucidate the current state of the workforce needed to support industries in the region, especially the mining industry and the agricultural sector.

The rationale behind the research is to propose solutions to address the skills gap towards providing employable skills for the youth and creating decent jobs in key industries in the region.

The findings of the research show that the lack of employment-oriented skills among the youth in the region is very high. One of the key skills the youth lack is metal fabrication and welding, although it is the backbone-technology utilised in joining metals for mining and agricultural activities.

Access to qualified welders and metal plate fitters in the area is not readily available. This situation makes it difficult for mining companies and agro-processing companies in the region to provide employment available in metal fabrication welding to the inhabitants.

Sadly, sub-contracting jobs in welding manufacturing are mostly outsourced to firms outside the region since small-scale welding firms in the region do not have the requisite skills and technology to deliver on metal fabrication and welding projects.

Companies in the region resort to expatriate workers due to the current unpleasant situation at stack.

However, one of the prominent actors in skills development contributing to remedy the situation is GIZ, Ghana. GIZ has implemented the Akyem Skills, Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development (ASEED) programme in partnership with the Newmont Akyem Development Foundation (NAkDeF).

The programme is improving employment situations for the youth (35 per cent females) in communities affected by Newmont mining operations through vocational training and enterprise development leading to employment opportunities for the local population.

In the TVET landscape, GIZ and NAkDeF have established the Akyem Vocational and Technical Institute (AVTI) in New Abirem. The institute is equipping the youth with employable skills to sustain their livelihood through practical and demand-oriented TVET courses in plumbing, building and construction, electricals, and welding and fabrication.

Regarding the welding and fabrication unit, the workshop is equipped with advanced tools, machines and equipment for cutting, bending, drilling, and welding of metal structures. Although the existing curriculum in welding used in training the students aligns with other vocational institutes, however, the AVTI seems not to be listed on the commission for technical and vocational education and training (CTVET) platform.

It could be assumed that the accreditation process is ongoing, and if contrary, it would be necessary for steps to be taken to get AVTI registered as an accredited institution under CTVET to deliver its courses inline with the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training Qualifications Framework (NTVETQF). Both the institute and students shall benefit from the privileges such affiliation with CTVET brings.

Also, it will be beneficial for AVTI to offer internationally accredited programmes in welding and fabrication. Thus, AVTI should consider tailoring its welding and fabrication course to internationally agreed standards to fully demonstrate compliance with international welding quality requirements.

As Ghana is a member country of the International Institute of Welding (IIW), the process of AVTI attaining an Approved Training Body (ATB) status with the IIW is guaranteed. This international accreditation process when completed will help AVTI to holistically adopt global best practices in welding, and benefit from the international recognition and business opportunities such a move will bring to the region.

Moreover, attaining an ATB status will further help AVTI to educate and train its instructors to ISO 14731 and ISO 9712 standards according to the IIW-International Authorisation Board (IAB) education, training, qualification and certification framework. Trained instructors of AVTI will in turn train welders according to the ISO 9606 standard.

Therefore, at the welding personnel level, AVTI can then issue international welding certificates and qualification diplomas in these categories: International Welding Specialist (IWS), International Welding Practitioner (IWP), International Welding Inspector (IWI), International Welder (IW), etc.

In addition, AVTI will be in the position to assist Ghanaian firms that perform welding projects in the region to be qualified and certificated according to ISO 3834 standards, thus becoming competitive through the capabilities to manufacture high-end metal products, and provide turnkey welding engineering projects and services for both mining and agro-processing industries.

In conclusion, the collaboration between GIZ and NAkDeF in the TVET space to spearhead skills and jobs is timely. Through this action, the mining communities in Akyem will see massive developments in human capital crowned with lucrative employment opportunities for the youth and neighboring inhabitants.

It will be beneficial for GIZ and NAkDeF to consider establishing a technological production centre (TPC) through factory co-creation approaches for sustainable manufacturing and production of essential products to support the mining industry and agro-businesses. When established, the TPC shall promote employment, enhance productivity and improve the quality of metal products manufactured locally.

[The writer is a Mechanical Engineer; an IWE candidate @ TWI, UK; a Facilitator of TVET; a Researcher and Lecturer; and a Social Entrepreneur.]Contact: gyaso].