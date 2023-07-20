Ghana: Mega6 Lotto Revolutionises Lottery Gaming With Launch of New Mobile App

Zeta Technologies Ltd, a Ghanaian software development company, has officially launched its highly anticipated MEGA6 Lotto game, ushering in a new era of digital lottery gaming in Ghana.

The launch event, held last Friday, unveiled the innovative game and highlighted the unique features that set Mega6 apart from other industry players.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Sammy Awuku, the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), said his outfit was committed to creating a conducive environment to help local companies to enter the lottery space.

"In our efforts to sanitise the lottery industry, we are determined to help Ghanaian companies to play active role in the lottery space," he said.

Mega6 is an electronic lotto developed by Mega6 Lottery to serve the needs of lottery consumers.

It would be operated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and consumers can play the lottery on their phones through USSD code *266# or by downloading the application on Android or through the website of the company.

Mr Awuku said both the NLA and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act enjoined the Authority to create the necessary conditions for locals to enter the lottery business.

He said Ghanaian companies would be supported to play meaningful role in the lottery industry.

The Gaming Manager of Mega6 Lottery, Emmanuel Sackey, said the Mega6 Lottery was introduced to bring convenience to lottery consumers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said unlike traditional lottery games, Mega6 offers players higher chances of winning.

"Players play by simply selecting 6 numbers out of 49 and win prizes if any 2 or more of the numbers they selected appear in the draw. Players can win life-changing prizes of up to 1 million Cedis with stakes as low as 2 cedis," he said.

He said, "Mega6 provides an effortless and convenient gaming experience. Players can play through the user-friendly Mega6 mobile app available for download on both Android and iOS devices. The app allows individuals to select their lucky numbers, place their bets, and monitor the draws from the comfort of their homes. Players can also access the game on mega6lotto.com or via *266# on all mobile networks."

"With every stake, Mega6 Lotto players give Ghanaian youth the chance to live out their dreams by contributing to the Mega6 Impact Fund, a social impact fund dedicated to creating opportunities for Ghanaian youth in the areas of sports, education, and the creative arts," he said.