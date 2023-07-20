Ghana: Akwatialine Clash - MCE Refutes Allegation of Land Guards' Involvement

Kumasi — Some persons believed to be land guards hired by the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly, in Ashanti Region, on Tuesday, allegedly attacked wood sellers at Akwatialine, over plans to relocate occupants of the place.

Two persons among the wood sellers were seriously injured during the clash.

However, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Asokore Mampong, Kennedy Kankam, refuted the allegation that those who confronted the wood sellers were land guards.

According to the MCE, the group was a taskforce of the assembly carrying out its rightful duties.

It is recall that on April 28, this year, tension mounted at Akwatialine when the assembly stormed the area with the Anti Robbery Unit of the Ghana Police Service to evict occupants, to give way for the construction of stores by a private developer.

One person was hospitalised in a clash between the police and traders while dozens of the traders were arrested.

The wood sellers threatened to resist every attempt by the assembly to evict them from Akwatialine.

The MCE had stated that the wood sellers would be permitted to operate in the newly constructed stores upon completion.

While some wood sellers continue to resist the relocation for the redevelopment plans, and the matter currently in court, the redevelopment project has already commenced.

On Tuesday, as the contractors were extending construction works, some wood sellers allegedly clashed with the so called 'land guards', resulting in the injuries of some victims, whose names were not immediately known.

Mr Matthew Amissah, the Presiding Member of the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly, said efforts would be made to address the ongoing conflict between the wood sellers and the authorities.

Earlier, the Secretary of the Wood Sellers Association, Mohammed Umar, said members were surprise "to see the place fenced off while traders still have their goods within."

He said that following the clash, the assembly called for a dialogue to resolve the matter.

Mr Amissah said "the assembly is asking us to vacate a place we have lived for over 50 years to pave way for construction of new stores, and we are demanding that, they give us a place to relocate our businesses."