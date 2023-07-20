Ghana: Adabraka Elders Win Betwinner Accra West District Div. 3 Middle League

The Betwinner Accra West District Third Division Middle league ended last Saturday as Adabraka Elders thrashed Abor Arsenal 4-0 to win the final game played at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park.

Two goals in each half ensured that Adabraka Elders took home the trophy at stake and qualified to play in second division next season.

It was a dominant performance from the Adabraka lads who gave their opponents no breathing space with their swift attacking prowess.

An excited Coach of Adabraka Elders, Richard Nai, who spoke after the match said "I am more than happy. In fact, I am over the moon. This is our third attempt after failing on two occasions. Our ambition going into division two is to establish ourselves in the league."

He said management would beef up the squad to strengthen some key areas as they face a new challenge.

Captain of the club, Charles Nii Lante, added that "we have a very good coach who has License A, so I believe next season we can even qualify from division two. We have a very young squad."

Former GFA Vice President, Mr Fred Pappoe, who presented the trophy to the winning team, expressed satisfaction at the performance of the two clubs.

"It was an interesting game. We saw very young and raw talents displaying their skills and showing commitment on the field," he stated.

"Congratulations to Adabraka Elders for emerging as champions and better luck to Abor Arsenal; they put up a good fight. Overall, I would say the District Football Association has done very well. It's been a very wonderful competition right from the start and the fans were great," he added.

The Chairman of the Accra West District Football Association, Farouk Zakari, also praised his team and sponsors for their support.

The Betwinner Accra West District Division 3 Middle League was a four-day tournament which featured other clubs including Sea Eagles, Taking Over FC Kengid, King Legends, KM Sporting and Accra Rockets.

Emmanuel Anabah was adjudged the top scorer for the competition with 20 goals.