Africa: CEOs, Industry Experts Deliberate Over Rebranding Africa

More than 100 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), investors and industry experts from across Africa have converged on Accra for a two-day African summit to rebrand, and rebuild the continent the African way.

Organised by New African Magazine in collaboration with Ghana India Trade Advisory Chamber (GITAC), on the theme; 'Rebuilding and rebranding the African Way"' the summit seeks to change the prevailing Western narrative about Africa and highlight the continent's unique strengths and potential.

It will also provide the platform for the African CEOs, investors, bankers, policymakers, industry experts, educators, and innovators the opportunity to discuss strategies for economic growth and development, while shaping the African narrative and showcasing the continent's successes and solutions.

The convener for the event, Dr Eno Praise, launching the programme in Accra on Tuesday, said the summit was to empower Africans to tell their own stories, ensuring accuracy and authenticity to change the misconceptions and stereotypes that had long defined Africa's image.

He said time had come to break free from the narrative imposed by others and instead embrace the African way of telling their stories, showcasing successes, failures, and the innovative solutions that emerge from within the continent.

"It has always been the projection that Africa will be seen in the world that is why we need to rebuild and rebrand," he added.

The founder of the New Africa Leaders' Summit and Honours, Dr Gift Chidimma Nnamoko Orairu, said the summit promises to be a landmark event, igniting a flame of hope and optimism for Africa's future.

"With a renewed determination to challenge existing stereotypes, the summit will help rewrite the narrative and position Africa as a model for the world," she said.

Mrs Enoh Sampson, Head of Protocol to the event, said the summit would serve as a platform for collaboration and networking, nurturing partnerships that could drive Africa's transformation.

She said industry experts and innovators were expected to present groundbreaking solutions to some of the continent's most pressing challenges, from healthcare, education, infrastructure and technology.

"There will also be an awards gala at the closing of the summit where some distinguished African leaders who have excelled in shaping Africa will be honoured," she added.

The President of GATAC, Mr Dominic Oduro-Antwi, for his part said it would introduce the concept of "The African Way" in business and development, focusing on empowering communities, embracing culture, and leveraging homegrown solutions.

This approach, he said would create a sense of ownership and responsibility, encouraging Africans to take the lead in shaping their destinies.