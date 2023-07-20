Ghana: SSO Donates Gh¢37,500 Items to Shai Osudoku Hospital

Dodowa — Street Sense Organisation (SSO), a road safety advocacy organisation has donated items worth GH¢37,500 to the Accident Unit of the Shai Osudoku District Hospital in the Greater Accra Region.

The items, including 50 branded mattresses and 30 cartons of washing soap are to support the hospital in their operations.

Making the presentation on Tuesday at Dodowa, Mrs Gloria Laryea, the Trustee of SSO stressed the need to promote road safety in the country to protect lives and properties.

She said road accidents affected the country's human resource and economy, adding that hospitals were the first point of call and needed to be provided with resources to support victims during emergencies.

"The country is saddled with road accidents which claims precious lives and properties, hence the need to partner stakeholders in the transport sector such as the National Road Safety Commission, Ghana Highways and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service," she added.

Mrs Laryea assured the public of SSO determination to increase awareness on rules and regulations governing the use of roads to ensure sanity on the roads.

She urged the public, especially drivers to abide by the road safety regulations to save lives and properties.

Mrs Laryea commended the management and staff of hospital for their dedication in contributing to healthcare delivery in the country and assured of their continuous support to help them achieve their goals.

The Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Kennedy Tettey Coffie Brightson, who received the items said the hospital was situated on accident-prone road.

"Sometimes victims of road accidents are brought to the hospital and we even become overwhelmed, with these mattresses and boxes of soap it would add up to what we already have to support us in achieving our mandate," he added.

He expressed worry over the incidence where trained nurses and specialised health workers were leaving the country for greener pastures, and called on authorities to address the situation.

Touching on one of the achievements of the hospital, Dr Brightson stated that they recorded zero maternal death within a period of five years, adding that within the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital saw increase in deliveries of 96 per cent.

He commended the management of SSO for the kind gesture and assured that the items would be used for the intended purpose.

Dr Brightson appealed to other organisation to emulate the SSO and donate to the hospital.