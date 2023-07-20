Ghana, Portugal Sign Defence, Economic Pacts

Ghana and Portugal have signed bilateral instruments of co-operation in the areas of defence, political consultation and trade between the two countries.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Portuguese counterpart, His Excellency Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa signed the bilateral agreement in the Portuguese capital Lisbon as part of his three-day visit to Portugal on Tuesday.

This latest form of engagement, President Akufo-Addo said, would go a long way to strengthen the ties of friendship and the bonds of co-operation between Ghana and Portugal.

Speaking at a Joint Press Conference with President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa, on Tuesday, the President stated that the move "is borne out of a decision by Ghana "to turn our back on our old economy, which has been dependent on the production and export of raw materials, and also dependent on aid."

According to President Akufo-Addo, "we want to build a value-added, industrialised economy with a modernised agriculture, which is neither victim nor pawn of the world economic order. We want our relations with Portugal and, indeed, the rest of the world, to be characterised by an increase in trade and investment co-operation."

He added that "this is the way to develop healthy relations between our two countries, and put Ghana at the high end of the value chain in the global market place, and create jobs for the teeming masses of Ghanaians, particularly the youth."

He pointed out that, the discussions also focused on boosting further political, cultural, people-to-people exchanges and cooperation at the multilateral level and on the need to promote a better world by addressing global issues relating to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Towards this end, we have noted with satisfaction the value that the Ghana-Portugal Business Forum scheduled to be held tomorrow will add to our investment initiatives," he said.

President Akufo-Addo further disclosed that, the President of Portugal has also "resolved to give voice to Ghana's cause and interests within the European Union. We, on the other hand, will also help to facilitate the provision of a platform for enhanced economic engagement between Portugal and the member countries of ECOWAS. This should boost the trade volumes, and help bring prosperity to our peoples."

On global security, he stated that, with President Joe Biden of the United States of America and President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic calling publicly for reforms at the UN Security Council in line with the Ezulwini consensus, they look forward to the leaders of the three (3) other Permanent Members also throwing their support behind the reform process.

He assured President De Sousa that Ghana will "collaborate with Portugal to find solutions to challenges such as the eradication of widespread poverty, elimination of irregular migration, insecurity and human rights violations, terrorism and violent extremism, human and drug trafficking, piracy, as well as climate change and its attendant, negative impact on the environment and livelihoods."

At the Lisbon City Council, President Akufo-Addo was given the keys to the city of Lisbon by the Deputy Mayor, Filipe Anacoreta Correia.