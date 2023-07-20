Liberia: ALP Denies Meeting CDC Officials to Support Pres. Weah Second-Term Bid

Monrovia — The All Liberian Party (ALP) of Hon. Benoni Urey has reacted sharply rejecting claims of meeting with officials of the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC) to support the second term bid of President Weah ahead of Liberia's impending October 10, 2023, elections

The ALP in a press release on Wednesday said the party through its Standard Bearer, Hon. Benoni Urey at no point in time held a meeting with the CDC at Boulevard Palace Hotel.

"The ALP strongly refutes the recent claims made alleging that our esteemed political leader, Hon. Benoni Urey held a meeting with officials of the CDC at Boulevard Palace Hotel. We categorically assert that these reports are entirely false and without any basis in truth," the ALP release quoted.

According to the ALP release: "The ALP, under the principled leadership of Hon. Urey, maintains transparency and integrity as the cornerstones of our political activities. We stand committed to upholding the values of honesty and accountability.

"Furthermore, the All Liberian Party is grateful for the support and recognition it has received from several other political parties seeking our collaboration in the forthcoming general and presidential elections. As a democratic institution, we value the opportunity to engage with other political parties and explore potential alliances that will benefit the people of Liberia," the release said.

"We, remain committed to forging new partnerships based on shared values and mutual respect. As a recognized political entity, the ALP reserves its right to engage and be engaged by other political parties in a democratic spirit. We firmly believe that constructive dialogue and cooperation between different political forces can foster national progress and development," the release added.

"As we move forward, the ALP remains dedicated to its mission of promoting the welfare of the Liberian people and working towards a prosperous and inclusive society. We call upon all citizens to stand united in pursuing a better future for our beloved nation, the release stated.