Monrovia — The Chairman of the National Council of Chiefs and Elders of the Republic of Liberia, Chief Zanzan Karwor, has been chosen as the National Orator for the commemoration of Liberia's 176th Independence Anniversary. The announcement was made by President George Manneh Weah, who proclaimed Wednesday, July 26, 2023, as National Independence Day and a public holiday throughout the Republic.

The official festive celebration, held under the theme "Giving Our People Hope for a Violence-Free, Fair, Transparent, Inclusive, and Credible Elections," will take place in the City of Monrovia, Montserrado County. The highlight of the day will be an indoor program held at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion on Ashmun Street, starting at Eleven O'clock ante meridian. Chief Zanzan Karwor will deliver the keynote address as the National Orator.

Chief Zanzan Karwor is highly respected and recognized for his leadership role in the National Council of Chiefs and Elders, an influential body representing traditional authorities across Liberia. As a custodian of Liberian cultural heritage and traditions, Chief Karwor's selection as the National Orator underscores the significance of the country's historical roots and the importance of community leadership in nation-building.

President Weah's proclamation also calls upon all citizens, regardless of religious creed, to gather together in their respective places of worship across Liberia, especially in Monrovia, on Friday, July 21st, and Sunday, July 23rd, 2023. This collective act of worship aims to offer gratitude and seek divine blessings for the nation and its people. The proclamation recognizes the blessings and miraculous deliverance Liberia has experienced as a nation and state, and expresses gratitude for the nation's forefathers' brave decision on July 26, 1847, when they declared Liberia a free, sovereign, and independent state.

The commemoration of Liberia's Independence Day holds special significance this year as the country prepares for upcoming elections. The chosen theme reflects the nation's aspiration for a peaceful and transparent electoral process, emphasizing the importance of inclusive participation and credible outcomes. Chief Zanzan Karwor's role as the National Orator amplifies the message of unity, hope, and progress as Liberia celebrates its 176th year of independence.

On this occasion, all government offices and business establishments will remain closed from 6 o'clock ante meridian to 6 o'clock post meridian to allow citizens to participate fully in the festivities and reflect upon the nation's journey since its founding. The day serves as a reminder of Liberia's status as the "First Independent African Republic" and the resilience of its people in the face of historical challenges and threats.