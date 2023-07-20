Liberia National Police Regional Commander Assigned in Grand Gedeh Dies in Fire Incident

Monrovia — The Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) has launched an investigation into circumstances that led to the death of the regional commander of the Liberia National Police (LNP) Assigned in Grand Gedeh County in a tragic fire incident in the area.

It can be recalled that Officer Anthony Weah met his untimely demise when fire gutted his home in the county during the late evening hour of Tuesday, July 18.

The deceased previously served as Police Commander in Grand Bassa County prior to his assignment in Grand Gedeh.

Preliminary investigation conducted by the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) indicates that the fire started from the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) transformer which leads to the home of the victim.

The victim reportedly hid himself in one of the bathrooms when the fire engulfed his house through the front door.

His decision taken to hide in one of the bathrooms was due to the lack of a back door at the house to enable him to escape from the fire.

In a brief chat with Frontpage Africa via telephone, LNFS' Director Alex Dixon used this medium to call for more logistical and financial support to the agency.

He recalled a recent fire outbreak which led to the death of a Liberian who returned from the Unite States and three others in Nimba County.

He emphasized that the expansion of the LEC in leeward areas signifies the need for the LNFS to be adequately supported to combat against future fire outbreaks.

"The issue of building house without a back door is another thing. The expansion of electricity by the LEC is just the same thing in Nimba where a guy who came from America died with three other persons. LEC expansion means that fire service or fire trucks need to be in all the counties."

Director Dixon emphasized that the latest outbreak now justifies the need to provide the requisite logistical and financial support to the agency as part of efforts to prevent the loss of lives and properties as a result of fire outbreak.

Confirming the tragedy, Police spokesman Moses Carter described the incident as a "sad day for the LNP."

He said the LNP regrets the incident, and cautioned its officers to take preventive measures to avoid a reoccurence.

He described the deceased as one of the "hardworking and cooperative" officers of the LNP.

Mr. Carter said the demise of officer Weah has created a void within the LNP.

"A fire incident which occurred resulted to the death of our Regional Commander Anthony Weah who served in Grand Gedeh for so many years. From the report of the fire service, we will get to know what triggered the fire. This is very saddened and we look forward to working with the family to ensure that the deceased Regional Commander receives a befitting burial."

Mr. Carter further disclosed that efforts are being made by the LNP for the remains of the deceased to be taken to Buchanan, Grand Bassa County for funeral arrangements.

He said the police will continue to work along with the family because officer Weah was "a very good officer in terms of service to the police and the Liberian people."

"We are going to work closely with the family in every aspect in ensuring that Officer Weah gets not only a befitting burial, but we will also ensure that the rest of the benefits that supposed to go to the family are given to them."

Mr. Carter said the manner and form in which officer Weah met his untimely demise is regretful and as such, the LNP will continue to stand with his family during these tough times.

According to him, a book of condolence will shortly be opened for the fallen officer at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police (LNP).