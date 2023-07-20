Liberia: Gender Minister Highlights Awareness On SGBV At Women Deliver Conference

Monrovia — The Liberian Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Madam Williametta Saydee Tarr, spoke at this year's Women Deliver Conference held in Kigali, Rwanda. She emphasized the importance of amplifying the voices of young people in advocating for the issues they face.

During a panel discussion with other African women, Minister Tarr quoted the motto of Liberian children: "Nothing for us without challenge." She highlighted the vocal nature of Liberian children and their eagerness to have their voices heard if given the opportunity.

Regarding the reduction in Sexual Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), Minister Tarr acknowledged the increased awareness around SGBV, especially rape, during the COVID-19 pandemic. She mentioned that President Weah took action by involving ten ministries, including Gender, Finance, Health, Justice, and Education, to address the issue. As part of their efforts, the Ministry of Education ensured the presence of female guardian counselors in schools, providing a safe space for both boys and girls in cases of SGBV.

The Women Deliver Conference, themed "Spaces, Solidarity, and Solutions," is taking place from July 17 to 20, 2023. The conference is expected to bring together 6,000 people in Kigali, with an additional 200,000 participants joining virtually.

On the third day of the conference, girls from Mozambique, Rwanda, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Niger shared their concerns and called for action at a Women Deliver side event hosted by World Vision in Kigali, Rwanda. These young advocates, each a champion for ending violence against children and a change maker in their respective countries, discussed issues such as harmful practices, child marriage, sexual violence, and teen pregnancy.

According to a press release, World Vision's field and regional offices in Africa have long advocated for ending harmful practices, including child marriage, female genital mutilation (FGM), and sexual violence. They are part of the organization's "It Takes a World to End Violence Against Children" campaign.

Lilian Dodzo, World Vision Eastern Africa Regional Director, emphasized the importance of listening to the voices of empowered girls during the Women Deliver Conference. She expressed the organization's commitment to collaborating with Member States, the private sector, UN agencies, donors, children, civil society organizations, and faith leaders to end violence against children.

The press release also highlighted the negative social norms and harmful practices faced by girls in some African countries, leading to gender inequality in social, political, and economic spheres. It mentioned that humanitarian challenges like drought and conflict have exacerbated violence against children, resulting in increased teen pregnancies. Additionally, it stated that globally, at least 200 million girls and women have experienced FGM, with the practice prevalent in 29 African countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Legal Affairs Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Child marriage, FGM, sexual and gender-based violence were described as violations of international, regional, and national child rights and human rights treaties, including the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child and the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

Throughout the conference, World Vision called on governments, donors, the private sector, faith-based organizations, and stakeholders to take specific actions, including increasing investments in social protection, education, health services, and economic strengthening to end various forms of violence against children. They also emphasized the need for partnerships among governments, donors, and faith leaders for effective implementation of laws, policies, and plans to combat child marriage, FGM, sexual violence, teen pregnancy, and children associated with armed groups. Governments were urged to be accountable for their commitments and to include children and women in decision-making processes at national, regional, and international levels. Finally, the press release stressed the importance of addressing conflicts and climate change, which have contributed to worsening hunger and jeopardized efforts to alleviate poverty, particularly for vulnerable children.

Women Deliver 2023 is one of the world's largest conferences focused on gender equality, health, rights, and well-being of girls and women.