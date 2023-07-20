Liberia: Dispute Erupts Over Use of Liberty Logo for 2023 Elections Following Expulsion of High-Ranking Members By Chairman

Monrovia — The Liberty Party (LP) in-house fight took another dimension when the Party Chairman, Musa Bility, announced in a press release over the weekend that the Party's Political Leader, Nyounblee Karnga-Lawrence, and a few other members of the Party's Legislative Caucus were being expelled.

In response to the expulsion claims from the Party Chair, the Party Political Leader has "suspended" the party logo for the October 10, 2023 Presidential and general elections. In a statement, she said the party logo shall remain suspended until an impartial judicial forum has fully adjudicated and brought closure to the intra-party conflict.

She has also assured all LP partisans that Mr. Bility has no executive committee to neither suspend nor expel even a fly from the party.

In the release, she also calls on all partisans and supporters to remain calm despite Mr. Musa Bility's continuing drive to "hinder the progress of the Liberty Party." According to her, Bility's efforts not only run contrary to the wishes of Liberians to unburden themselves from the hardships created by the CDC-led government, but they also confirm that he is working against the very opposition he claims to be a part of.

"It is regrettable that all efforts we made to unite the party under one leadership were blown away by him, believing that he is the chief manipulator of every system and can get away with anything. The closest opportunity we had to finding a resolution was when the Supreme Court offered its facility to both parties for the implementation of the Farmington MOU, which, in effect, puts Bility on record for criminally altering LP's Constitution and agreeing to submit to its correction.

That correction was done in the presence of both parties on June 8, 2022, in the Library of the Supreme Court of the Republic. Again, he, as usual, rejected the signing of the corrected version, even after participating in its correction. The corrected version was subsequently signed and submitted to NEC with a copy sent to the High Court, in accordance with the provision of the Constitution empowering the PL to take such measures to safeguard the interest of LP."

She further accused Bility of unilaterally pursuing actions that run contrary to the Constitution and has practically divided the Liberty Party, although he has nothing to control in the institution but a handful of individuals who support his alien attitude.

"Therefore, as now necessitated by his unbecoming behavior that has left the Liberty Party polarized, I, as Political Leader, wish to inform all partisans and the public at large that, for the purpose of the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections, the logo of the Liberty Party shall remain suspended until an impartial judicial forum has fully adjudicated and brought closure to the intra-party conflict."

By this decision, she said all partisans are advised to stay away from any and all individuals or institutions that will or are illegally carrying the logo on posters, billboards, T-shirts, etc., during the electioneering period for the 2023 elections.

She has meanwhile called on all LP partisans to continue working for the restoration of Liberia so that "individuals like Musa Bility" will not be allowed to use undue advantage through external influences to subvert justice in Liberia.