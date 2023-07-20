Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Graduates Eight Additional Liberian Train Drivers

Buchanan — Eight Liberians have been certified as Train Drivers (Locomotive Operators) by ArcelorMittal Liberia, after completing more than eighteen months of an international standard intensive training program. The new train drivers were certificated on Wednesday, at a colorful ceremony held in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Those certified constitute the fourth batch of Liberians trained by ArcelorMittal Liberia as train drivers. They are Charles Horace, Henry Johnson, Christopher Tokpah, and John Boimah. Others include Obediah Goffa, Timothy Duoe, Stephen Gaye, and Eric Siryon.

Initially hired by AML as train assistants, the eight graduates went through a set of learning objectives where they were trained to become Locomotive Operators and were assigned to professional mentors who regularly gave them assignments and provided feedback to help enhance their knowledge and skills.

Some courses covered during their training include Foundation of Train Handling 1 and 2; Gradients; Hazardous Commodity Types; Iron Ore Wagons; Marshalling of Trains, Principles of Safe Movement on Rail; Protection - Train Assistant and Train Driver; Safety - Train Assistant and Train Driver; Shunting Duties; SI Units and Mass; Side Dump Wagons; Speed and Acceleration; Yard Layouts, etc.

The current batch of graduates brings to 24, the total number of Liberians that have been trained by the company as professional train drivers.

ArcelorMittal Liberia's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mahama Haidara congratulated the new batch of train operators and thanked the trainers and members of the team who were instrumental in the achievement of the great feat.

He assured the newly certified train operators of the company's fullest support and cautioned them to remain vigilant and continuously practice the right safety measures to ensure that they and their co-workers go to work and always return home safely.

"ArcelorMittal started commercial operations in 2011 with five million tons. Now, we're heading to 15 million tons per annum, and eventually, toward 30 million tons, we need more concentration" the acting CEO Haidara said. He emphasized that training Liberians to play leading and technical roles in ArcelorMittal's expansion remains one of the company's priorities.

The Head of Rail and Port Operations, Dr. Garmondyu E. Crusoe, praised the AML management for the support of the training program and encouraged the eight newly certified locomotive operators to remain professional and live by all the required guiding principles in line with the company's policies and safety procedures.

On behalf of the graduates, Obediah Goffa also praised AML for the opportunity provided to them and promised that he and his colleagues will comply with all safeguarding principles, while delivering safe tonnages of iron ore, as a general commitment of the rail department.

Also speaking on behalf of the families of the graduates, Alphonso Sonii, thanked the AML management for continuing to build the capacity of Liberians, in its operations. He said by providing career opportunities for Liberians, AML continues to show its support for the development of Liberia.