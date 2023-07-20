Liberia: CDC Executive Reflects On Reasons to Thank Pres. Weah

Monrovia — It was a heavy downpour of rain on a wet Monday when stalwarts, the Executive Committee of nine political parties, the national leadership, partisans, well-wishers, and sympathizers of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change took to the streets of Monrovia and its environs. Their purpose was to express appreciation and gratitude to their standard bearer, President George Manneh Weah, for the remarkable progress and achievements made during his first term in office.

However, some opposition actors to the CDC's government had voiced their dissent on social media and other platforms, claiming that there was no reason to appreciate or thank the President, asserting that he had done nothing for the country and its people since assuming office.

Challenging these critics is the National Public Relations Officer, Mr. Anderson Slober Chea, who highlights several key accomplishments that warrant gratitude towards the President.

Mr. Chea emphasizes the unprecedented infrastructure development, including the construction of roads, bridges, and other vital facilities across the country. He also points out the construction of modern market buildings for mothers and market women, as well as state-of-the-art hospitals and healthcare facilities. These achievements alone are worthy of gratitude towards the President.

Another significant reason to thank President Weah, according to Mr. Chea, is the payment of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees. In previous administrations, parents and guardians across the country struggled to pay for regional examination fees. However, President Weah's decision to make these examinations free of charge for junior and secondary students, as well as senior high school students, has alleviated the financial burden on parents, leading to immense gratitude.

Additionally, President Weah implemented a policy of free tuition for all public universities, colleges, and institutions of learning. Mr. Chea highlights the substantial increase in enrollment at these institutions and the significant improvement in success rates in the WASSCE. These achievements are gradually reducing the high illiteracy rate among young people.

Mr. Chea further asserts that President Weah's commitment to the true values of democracy is overwhelming. Despite limited resources and challenges, the CDC's government has maintained peace and stability throughout the country since the departure of the United Nations Mission in Liberia. Citizens can now live without the fear of political witch-hunts or being targeted by state security for expressing their views against the government or the President.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Mr. Chea, this kind of governance is possible because of the kind of President they have in George Weah. Within just five years, President Weah has made significant strides in areas such as free education, healthcare improvements, and the construction of hospitals, roads, schools, and other essential facilities. The country's security forces have become more professional, ensuring the safety of all citizens. The President does not engage in prosecuting or persecuting individuals for expressing their views, thereby fostering a safe environment for everyone. These accomplishments and more provide ample reasons to thank the President, according to Mr. Chea.

Lastly, Mr. Chea highlights the unhindered freedom of speech under President Weah's administration. It is during his tenure that the "Kamara Abdullah Kamara Press Freedom Act" was passed and signed into law, ensuring the protection of journalists and media practitioners. Currently, there are no journalists or media professionals behind bars, reflecting the President's commitment to press freedom.