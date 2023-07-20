Liberia: Pres. Weah Appoints Emmanuel N. Reeves As Officer-in-Charge of Liberia Maritime Authority As Commissioner Nagbe Takes Leave of Absence

Monrovia — President George Weah has appointed Mr. Emmanuel N. Reeves, Senior Deputy Commissioner, as the Officer-in-Charge of the Liberia Maritime Authority. This decision comes as President Weah grants Commissioner Lenn Eugene Nagbe a leave of absence to focus on leading his re-election campaign for the upcoming October 10 elections.

President Weah introduced Nagbe as the chairman of his campaign team on Monday during the Coalition for Democratic Change's "Thank You" rally.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Nagbe humbly accepted the responsibility, emphasizing that his selection did not necessarily imply he was the best choice, but rather a call to demonstrate leadership and unite various talents for a successful campaign. He emphasized the importance of collective effort and pledged to consolidate positive forces to secure victory in the upcoming October polls.

Nagbe clarified that his role as campaign manager would primarily involve coordinating voter support during all stages of the electoral process. He urged supporters and ruling party members to remain engaged until their desired outcome, a one-round victory, was achieved. Nagbe expressed confidence that President Weah had already presented a compelling case for re-election through his notable achievements.

To adhere to the Code of Conduct law, which mandates political appointees seeking presidential positions to step down from their current roles to prevent unfair advantage and misuse of state resources, Commissioner Nagbe has chosen to take a sabbatical. This decision ensures the smooth operation of the Liberia Maritime Authority during his absence as he fulfills his duties as the campaign manager.

Nagbe's temporary leave allows him to fully concentrate on strategizing and organizing efforts to secure President Weah's re-election. This move demonstrates a commitment to transparency and upholding democratic principles during the electoral process.