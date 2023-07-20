Liberia: Senate Urges Resolution Over LACC Nominations - Concerns Arise As Two Commissioners Hail From Same County - Violation of Establishment Act Feared

Monrovia — President George Weah's decision regarding nominees for positions on the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has come under scrutiny, potentially violating Section 6.8 of the LACC Act. Concerns have been raised by the Senate regarding the apparent disregard for this provision.

The Senate's confirmation of certain nominees, appointed by President Weah, may run afoul of the regulations established in the LACC Act. Section 6.8 specifically prohibits the appointment of two individuals from the same county to serve as Commissioners on the LACC board. Recently uncovered information reveals that the current nominees for the positions of LACC Chairperson, Madam Alexandra Kormah-Zoe, and Commissioner of Prosecution, Cllr. David A. B. Wilson, both hail from Rivercess County, indicating a conflict that needs to be resolved.

This new revelation adds to the existing resistance from some members of the Senate who question the political expediency of granting tenure positions to individuals, particularly when the current leadership's tenure is nearing its end.

In line with their statutory responsibility, the Senate Committee on Autonomous Commissions and Agencies conducted confirmation hearings for the remaining five commissioners-designate of the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

During the hearing on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the Committee cross-examined Madam Alexandra Kormah-Zoe and Ernest Hughes, the Executive Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson designates, respectively, as well as Samuel F. Dakana, Miatta Jeh, and Randolph Tebbs, Commissioners-designate.

On June 8, 2023, President George M. Weah nominated seven commissioners for the LACC after its reestablishment by the Liberian Legislature. During Wednesday's hearing, the Chairperson-designate, Alexandra Kormah-Zoe, called for the establishment of a corruption court to expedite corruption cases.

If confirmed, the Executive Chairperson-designate of the LACC, Madam Zoe, assured that she and her team would diligently investigate and prosecute individuals and institutions engaged in acts of corruption without bias.

Furthermore, Madam Zoe emphasized that corruption remains prevalent in Liberia, citing international reports. She affirmed that, once confirmed, one of the Commission's primary tasks would be to raise the bar against corruption.

The Chairperson-designate also pledged to develop and adopt an internal code of conduct to ensure the LACC employees adhere to high ethical standards.

According to a Senate Press Release, Madam Zoe disclosed plans to decentralize the Commission, stating, "Currently, the Commission's operations are centered in Monrovia, while corruption occurs in all parts of the country."

She also mentioned that, if confirmed, the Commission would collaborate with the Ministry of Education to introduce corruption-related courses in schools nationwide.

Other nominees who appeared for confirmation include Cllr. Alexandra Kormah Zoe as the Executive Chairperson-designate, Mr. Ernest R. Hughes as the Vice Chairperson-designate, Mr. Randolph E. Tebbs as the Commissioner-designate for Monitoring and Investigation, Dr. Miatta Jeh as the Commissioner-designate for Monitoring and Investigation, and Atty. Samuel F. Dakana as a Commissioner for Monitoring and Investigation, among others.

The committee initially conducted confirmation hearings for Cllr. Oretha Snyder Davis and Cllr. David A. B. Wilson as Commissioners-designate for prosecution. Following the hearings, the committee is expected to report its findings to the Plenary for further action.