Liberia: Push Kush Away

opinion

Push Kush away! Push Kush away because it is dangerous for human health! Push Kush away because it kills human beings! Although some people are saying locally that Kush does not kill (FPA, 23/723) and saying globally that Kush kills (UNFPA), the Truth of the matter is that Kush is dangerous to the human health condition and, therefore, kills human beings. The internationally credible entity, UNFPA, indicates that some twenty per cent of Liberian youth are users of dangerous drugs.

The information on the youth of Liberia is of highest importance because some sixty per cent of the voting population of Liberia is between the ages of eighteen and thirty-five. As the General and Presidential Election is coming up on October 10, 2023, it is most important to pay attention to the youth. This paying of attention should take the form of raising the awareness of the youth to enable them to vote for transformation that can bring the desired change. The desired change is the transformation of the prevailing unfair electoral system to the enduring fair electoral system.

There is much urgency in the need to transform the prevailing unfair electoral system because of the violence that comes from unfair elections. Poverty in Liberia has become the pretext for violence and when there is no State policy implementation for the eradication of corruption and violence, it is impossible to have fair election. Let us recall that three top State officials were sanctioned recently by the top foreign power for their corrupt actions. The Liberian people have already declared that they prefer Peace to war. Therefore, in following the Constitution of Liberia, rooted in the building of democracy, the Voice of the People must be the prevailing Voice.

But the Voice of the People of Liberia is not being followed because nearly all of the People of Liberia remain poor. The National Legislators have access to at least LD150,000 a day and their foreign partners, in the commercial sector alone, have access to at least LD300,000,000 a day while nearly all of the People of Liberia have access to at most less than LD300 a day (Annual Reports of CBL, LISGS, MFDP. MCI. WB. IMF. ADB and UNDP). This bad situation of poverty lives on here because the powers that be promote the production of raw materials for export with no prioritization of Value Addition. If there were the prioritization of Value Addition. school children in Monrovia would not be sitting on the gravel floor when Liberia has 200 of the best log species in the world. With Value Addition, the logs would be used to produce local materials. like chairs, tables and benches. With Value Addition school children would be sitting in locally produced chairs. The locally produced chairs would mean high employment, income generation, the elimination of poverty generation and the installation of poverty alleviation in Liberia. With Value Addition, the problem of Kush and the other dangerous drugs would go away because the suffering from poverty would have gone away.

The problem of Kush and the other dangerous drugs will go away through the raising of awareness of the people in ways that motivate them to take non-violent action, within the Rule of Law, to transform the Unfair electoral system into the Fair electoral system. This transformation is the only way for persons with good records to get elected to move Liberia away from poverty generation into poverty alleviation. When these good persons get elected, they will remove the prevailing system of injustice and bring in the enduring system of Justice, the indispensable ingredient for Peace and Progress in Liberia and in any other Country.