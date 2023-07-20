Nigeria: Tinubu Eager for Sectoral Contributions to Economic Growth - Presidential Aide

20 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Tunde Oso

President Bola Tinubu is eager for all industry stakeholders to make contributions and give support to his administration in creating valuable policies for national progress for the economic well-being of Nigerians.

This was the assertion of the President's Senior Special Assistant, Digital/New Media, Mr O'tega Ogra yesterday when the national executives of the Advertisers' Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) held a strategy session with him at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

According to the SSA, who is also an Executive Council Member of ADVAN, "The President Tinubu-led government was looking forward to collaborating strategic sectors of the economy, including ADVAN to develop and grow the economy."

The meeting provided the opportunity to discuss critical issues in the Nigerian digital media ecosystem.

Mr Osamede Uwubanmwen the ADVAN President expressed delight in the Nigerian President's choice for the position, that indeed Mr Ogra was a digital economy guru, who had astutely utilized digital and online resources to build successful multi-national brands in Nigeria.

Uwubanmwen pledged the commitment of the association to providing relevant insight and support to the government in creating a truly sustainable digital media ecosystem.

The Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN ) is the only national body for 'advertisers' i.e. client-side organizations that engage in high-level marketing activities to build their brands.

ADVAN, founded in 1992, is now a strong voice of

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.