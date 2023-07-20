Sudan: Climate Crisis Exacerbates Gender Inequality in Sudan #WD2023

Kigali, Rwanda — Sudan is facing a perfect storm of conditions that are leading to famine - with conflict, political unrest, the climate emergency, and COVID-19 all adding fuel to the fire. This is an increasingly challenging situation due to conflict and a worsening climate crisis, which is disproportionately affecting women in the country. Women are more likely to be displaced, experience food insecurity, and be affected by water scarcity and climate-related health problems.

As the nation grapples with the impacts of climate change, it is essential to understand the unique struggles faced by Sudanese women and the imperative for achieving gender equality.To shed light on this, we turn to Angela Githitho-Muriithi, Director of East and Southern Africa at Plan International, who has been closely monitoring the situation and advocating for gender-sensitive climate policies in Sudan.

Githitho-Muriithi said: "The climate crisis is exacerbating gender inequality in Sudan. Women and girls are already marginalised, and climate change is making their lives even more difficult."

The climate crisis is a global problem, but it is having a particularly devastating impact on women and girls in Sudan.

She added that conflict in this region exacerbates other problems, such as food insecurity. "When there is conflict, it drives food insecurity, which in turn drives conflict. This creates a vicious cycle. These countries have not contributed much to climate change, but they are the ones who are most affected by it. The conflict in Ukraine is also affecting the global food supply chains, which is making the food insecurity situation worse. We need to do more globally to address climate change. We need to make commitments to address climate change at COP28 this year, she said."

"High-income countries are also being affected by climate change, but the impact is greater in lower-income countries like Sudan and South Sudan. This is because we are less resilient to these kinds of shocks."

The Impact of Conflict

The climate crisis is not the only challenge facing women and girls in Sudan. The country is also struggling with conflict, which has displaced millions of people and created a humanitarian crisis. The conflict has made it even more difficult for women and girls to access basic services, such as education and healthcare. It has also increased their risk of violence, including sexual violence.

"The conflict broke out suddenly, catching people off guard," Githitho-Muriithi said. "The violence escalated rapidly, disproportionately affecting women and girls. They face greater danger, reduced safety, and are more vulnerable to gender-based and sexual violence. Cases of rape have increased as a result. The major challenge for organizations like Plan International and others working in Sudan is accessing those in need of support during the war. The war zone makes it perilous to reach and provide services to girls who have experienced abuse or violence, as attempts to help could result in attacks or bombings."

"Humanitarian organizations are doing their best to respond to the crisis in Sudan, but they are facing a number of challenges," said Githitho-Muriithi. However, she emphasises that there are significant obstacles in responding effectively to humanitarian crises, such as limited access to affected areas and insufficient funding.

She added that the recent hunger and drought crisis in Eastern Africa, ongoing drought in some regions, and the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria have put a strain on available resources. The humanitarian response is stretched thin, even in situations like the conflict in Mozambique, which receives limited attention and resources. The Ukraine war has also drained resources from organisations that normally fund humanitarian crises. "We are doing our best," she said.

Despite the efforts of NGOs like Plan International and other organizations, Githitho-Muriithi believes that more can be done to address these crises if there was increased funding and greater global attention on the affected regions, particularly Sudan, which is currently facing significant challenges.

Githitho-Muriithi said that it is essential to recognise that crises impact individuals differently, and people affected by these crises should not be seen as a homogenous group. Specifically, children, adolescent girls, and young women are disproportionately affected during such challenging times. For instance, in regions like the East Horn of Africa, including Sudan, these girls face numerous hardships. They often have to drop out of school to search for water and food, enduring long and dangerous journeys. They have limited access to food, eating less and last, and are vulnerable to various forms of violence and abuse while seeking resources. Tragically, gender-based violence, such as rape and child marriage, escalates as families grapple with unimaginable decisions to cope with the crisis's impacts.

"During conflicts like in Sudan, violence against girls and young women is further exacerbated, with rape used as a weapon of war in some instances. Despite their heightened vulnerabilities, girls and children often receive insufficient protection and attention during crises. At Plan International, we focus on addressing the unique needs of girls in crisis, as they tend to be overlooked despite facing immense challenges. For instance, menstrual health and hygiene, a critical aspect of their well-being, is often deprioritised in such situations, as immediate survival takes precedence," said Githitho-Muriithi.

Calls for Action

Plan International is actively engaged in responding to emergencies with special initiatives tailored to address the unique needs of affected communities, she said. They are working in areas where it is safe to access, but they cannot access areas where there is still heavy fighting. However, they are creating temporary learning spaces for children and young people to continue their education, who have been unable to attend school due to the conflict.

Some specific initiatives that Plan International is undertaking include providing cash assistance to families ensuring that they have access to crucial resources. They also focus on sexual reproductive health and rights, including menstrual health work, to support the well-being and dignity of girls and women during crises. The organisation also works to provide clean drinking water and sanitation facilities to prevent the spread of diseases and improve overall health conditions in crisis-hit areas.

"Women Deliver is a moment of solidarity for women, girls, young people, and their supporters. It is a time to come together and say that we believe in women's equality and we want it now. We are not going to wait 115 years to achieve gender equality, as has been projected," she said. "Women Deliver is also a time to create spaces for dialogue, discussion, and conversation. This is especially important for young people, many of whom have never had the opportunity to speak directly to a decision-maker. By creating spaces for intergenerational dialogue, dialogue between power holders, and dialogue between power holders and young people, we can build understanding and create solutions that work for everyone. Finally, Women Deliver is a space to come up with solutions and to hold ourselves accountable for achieving them. We must work together to create a world where all women and girls can reach their full potential, regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or ability."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While there has been some progress in recent years, the world is still not doing enough to respond to gender equality.

Githitho-Muriithi believes that we are seeing a rollback in gender equality. She added that there is a strong anti-rights movement underway. This shows that we can never relax in our long-term fight for equal rights. We must never rest on our laurels. We must defend the rights that we have already secured, and we must keep fighting for the rights that we have yet to achieve. We cannot rest."

However, she has been really inspired by the young people at this conference. "They have given me a renewed sense of purpose in my work. Listening to them be so bold, clear, and articulate about what they want and need has been very challenging and empowering in a good way."

"I am taking away the hope they give us for a better, more just future."