Rwanda: Girls' Empowerment, Ending Violence Against Children - How World Vision Leads the Change

In a session dubbed "Girls' Empowerment and Ending Violence against Children", hosted by World Vision International on the sidelines of the Women Deliver Conference on July 19, young girls from Mozambique, Rwanda, Uganda, DR Congo, and Niger shared their experiences and called for collective action to end violence and harmful practices on.

During the session, alarming statistics were revealed, indicating that child marriage affects 31 per cent of women aged 20-24 in East and Southern Africa and 37 per cent in West and Central Africa. Furthermore, at least 200 million girls and women worldwide have experienced Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), with 29 African countries practicing this harmful tradition.

The girls who participated in the panel were representatives of World Vision's Campaign, "It Takes a World to End Violence against Children", which aims to influence laws, policies, and social behaviours to prevent and respond to violence. They shared their stories of empowerment and efforts to promote gender equality within their communities.

Dr Jacqueline Ogega, Senior Director of Gender Equality and Social Inclusion at World Vision US, spoke on behalf of Lilian Dodzo, Regional Director of World Vision International, East Africa Region.

Ogega emphasised the importance of addressing child marriage, FGM, and gender-based violence as grave violations of international and national child rights and human rights treaties.

"We call on all governments, donors, the private sector, faith-based organisations, and stakeholders to increase investments in social protection, education, and health services to end violence against children. Strengthening partnerships among these entities is essential for implementing laws and policies effectively," stated Ogega.

Accountability was also stressed as a crucial aspect, urging governments to uphold their commitments by enforcing legislation, policies, standards, and protective plans for children. Additionally, she underscored the importance of including children and women in decision-making processes concerning national, regional, and international policies, declarations, and decisions.

Addressing the critical issues of conflict and climate change, Ogega pointed out their intertwined nature, which leads to new and worsening hunger hotspots, and reverses the hard-earned gains made by vulnerable families escaping poverty. Combining efforts to tackle these challenges is vital to safeguarding the well-being of the most vulnerable children and communities worldwide.

The girls themselves also shared their firsthand experiences and initiatives taken to tackle violence in their communities.

Joan Kisakye from Uganda shared her Covid-19 experience, where job losses and poverty led to teenage pregnancies and child marriages in her community. Some girls compromised standards for money, risking STIs and pregnancies.

Her community formed a group making products to support their basic needs. She urged governments to hold child abusers accountable and allocate emergency budgets during crises to prevent such situations.

Cynthia Uwimbabazi read the "African Girls' Manifesto", aiming to enhance girls' empowerment and end violence against children. Her message emphasised unity among girls to bring about positive change. Cynthia and her peers aspire to share their stories and experiences, mobilise collective action, and hold leaders accountable in the fight against violence targeting girls.

The manifesto advocates for an end to violence against girls, denouncing harmful practices such as child marriage, FGM, exploitative child labour, sexual violence, and the association of children with armed groups. Together, they believe that lasting change can be achieved, uplifting the lives of girls across Africa and creating a brighter and safer future for all.

In her closing remarks, Pauline Okumu, National Director of World Vision Rwanda, emphasised the significance of the event in shedding light on the deeply rooted social norms, harmful practices, and gender inequality prevailing in many African countries.

"We have recognised the alarming statistics of child marriage, female genital mutilation, and sexual violence, which continue to plague societies today. Most importantly, we've recognised the pivotal role of empowered girls as catalysts for change," said Okumu.

Throughout the session, participants highlighted the urgency of addressing deeply rooted social norms and harmful practices that persist in many African countries. Empowered girls were identified as the catalyst for change, and World Vision expressed its commitment to collaborate with stakeholders to create a global movement against violence targeting children.

As a symbolic gesture of hope and resilience, Jacqueline Ogega gifted her book, "Home is Us: A Story About Hope and Resilience", to all the girls on the panel, further reinforcing the importance of empowerment and unity in combating violence against children.