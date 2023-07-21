Liberia: Giving Weah Second Term Is a Suicide

-Cllr. Gongloe

Opposition politician Cllr. Tiawan Say Gongloe has warned Liberians against giving incumbent President George Manneh Weah a second term, as doing so would be suicide.

The Liberian People's Party (LPP) standard-bearer has described Mr. Weah's administration as the worst ever, accusing it of inflicting suffering on Liberians.

A mob narrowly missed Cllr. Gongloe and his running mate Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo Wednesday, 19 July 2023 while they were leading an anti-corruption mass protest in Monrovia.

They fled the chaotic scene for safety after intruders invaded the Anti-Corruption Campaign (ACC) in Monrovia.

At least two persons were injured during the attack against the opposition Liberian People's Party's anti-corruption protest led by Cllr. Gongloe.

Victims Amos Cooper and Evelyn Lomax were hurt after unknown men disrupted the mass protest and threw stones on stage against the protesters. Others fled for their lives after the chaos erupted.

On Monday, 17 July 2023, Cllr. Gongloe, a renowned Liberian human rights lawyer, called for a mass protest to be held Wednesday, 19 July 2023 against alleged corruption across the country.

He called upon Liberians to turn out to take part in the anti-corruption campaign under the theme: Anti-Corruption Campaign (ACC).

The protesters paraded from Ducor Hill to Ashmun Street before the protest was disrupted by a mob.

A mob disrupted the protest when Cllr. Gongloe was about to deliver his statement of mobilization on the campaign against corruption ahead of a crucial presidential and legislative election due this October.

Incumbent President George Manneh Weah is seeking reelection against multiple opposition aspirants, including the protest leader, Cllr. Gongloe.

Cllr. Gongloe has been vocal in his stance against alleged rampant corruption in the Weah-led government and has called for the prosecution of corrupt officials. Gongloe promises a corruption-free Liberia if he is elected president.

He warned that re-electing the Coalition for Democratic Change would perpetuate more suffering, leading to suicide.

He addressed a press conference after his protest was disrupted. He accused the Government of Liberia of disrupting the rally despite not identifying the intruders.

He lamented that the intent was to injure him and halt the campaign against corruption.

The LPP standard bearer cautioned Liberians against electing those who are allowing the nation to suffer.

"This October election let us be mindful of who we elect, let us not sing a song that we sang in 1997: You kill my pa, you kill my ma, I will vote for you."

"And again in 2017: you know book, you na no book, I will vote for you."

He pleaded with Liberians that this year they must change the narrative and make a wise decision, and not to sing the song: "You corrupt, you eat all our money, I will vote for you."

"Anyone who does that will be bringing too much suffering to Liberia because nobody will have sympathy for Liberia anymore," Cllr. Gongloe stressed.

The renowned Liberian human rights lawyer accused President Weah of building more complexes in the country than anyone.

He said in less than eight months of becoming president, George Weah built a multi-million-dollar complex comprising 47-unit state-of-the-art buildings for himself and continues to build more, while the people are suffering more than ever before.

Under President Weah's government, he said Corruption Perception has placed Liberia at 142 out of 180 corrupt countries globally and ranked Liberia among the ten poorest countries in the world.

For her part, ACC Chairperson Jessica Angel Morris urged Liberians to reject corrupt leaders in the upcoming presidential elections to put an end to corruption and make Liberia a better nation.

She said eliminating corruption must be a collective task of Liberians.

She pledged the ACC's commitment to vigorously campaign to bring an end to corruption as the fast track for better leadership.