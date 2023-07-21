Liberia: Speaker Chambers Underwrites Bernice Brown Medical Bills in Ghana

21 July 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Dr. Bhofal Chambers has made a cash presentation of United States Dollars Three Thousand Five Hundred ($3500.USD) to cover the treatment of Madam Bernice Brown, 36yrs, in Ghana.

Medical authorities at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center and the ELWA Hospital, a year ago, diagnosed Madam Brown of "cancer between her womb and sexual organ".

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Ghana also confirmed the illness.

Dr. Chambers said the amount provided will be used to underwrite allowance, transportation and medical bills of Madam Bernice Brown who is expected to be flown to Ghana for advance medical treatment.

The House Speaker who is also Representative of Pleebo Sodoken District in Maryland County he learned of Madam Brown's sickness during her plea on Truth FM in Duport Road.

He was touched, there by expressing concerned preceding his intervention to further her treatment.

The Maryland County Representative said his prompt intervention to take Bernice Brown to Ghana is intended to get her back on her feet.

"I hope and pray that you speedily recover to the fullest. I want to see you well and that will depend on your adherence to the health guidelines. God, has blessed me and I have to bless others", he said.

For her part, Madam Bernice Brown, was full of praises for the Honorable Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Bhofal Chambers.

"I want to say thank you to you Dr. Bhofal Chambers. It is my first-time meeting with you. I pray that God will bless you. If God can pass through you to listen to me on air and you listened to my cry, he will bless you, your family and children", she said.

Bernice Brown said life has been unbearable after she contracted the illness and has sought intervention until the intervention of House Speaker, Dr. Bhofal Chambers.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.