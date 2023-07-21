Liberia: MRU Churches End Training in Monrovia

Churches of the Manor River Union have ended a two-day discussion in Monrovia on peace, justice and human rights to strengthen skills of heads of Christian denominations on championing advocacy for oppressed people in the MRU basin.

The forum was organized by Faith and Justice Network, a Christian institution.

Speaking at the end of the forum on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the Bishop of the Liberia Annual Conference, United Methodist Church, Samuel Quire, urged Christian leaders to take the lead in championing the human rights of people in the subregional body.

Bishop Quire noted that as member of the global economic movement, the church is called to be the hands and feet of Christ in the world embodying his love, grace and truth.

According to him, the Christian faith calls on them to seek justice and champion the cause of the oppressed as well as stand alongside whose rights are violated.

The United Methodist Church Bishop Quire maintained that the Mano River basin is filled with strife, inequalities, and injustice and it is the divine mandate to be agents of change, catalysts for transformation, and advocates for human rights in this sub-region.

He stated that the training serves as a crucial opportunity to deepen the knowledge of Christian leaders, reform their understanding and equip them with the tools necessary to promote and protect human rights within the Mano River basin and beyond.

"We gathered here at this regional human rights training not as mere participants," he went on, "but as disciples of Jesus Christ with a profound calling because the church compels us to be the voice for the voiceless, to challenge the oppressive systems and shine the light of truth in the darkest corner of the society." It is within our hands and hearts the power to make a difference resides, to bring about the more just and compassionate world for all."

Bishop Quire, further said throughout this training, the church leaders explored the fundamental principles of human rights, delves into the complexity of social justice, and learned practical strategies for advocacy and social engagements.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Faith and Justice Network, Reverend Doctor Tolbert Jallah, said in the MRU, there is a strong recognition of significant weakness in governance, justice, and security institutions in member- countries, resulting in immense human suffering and poverty.

According to Dr. Jallah, the two-day training was in response to crisis confronting the sub-region and prevailing circumstances.

He said that churches serve as influential institutions since they are deeply rooted in communities, so they can together work for the transformation of the lives of the people.

"They can liberate the oppressed, uphold truth, nurture peace that is rooted in justice," he said; adding: "This is an opportunity for the churches because they have the mandate by setting up now a clear objective to implementing the skills and tools they have acquired from the training."

He noted that vast majority of the people in the Mano River Union member countries are exposed to poverty, violations of all sorts and difficulties in meeting their daily needs.

The regional workshop, which focused on training, certification and commissioning of churches' human rights monitors under the auspices of the Faith and Justice Network, brought together heads of Christian denominations from Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, and host country, Liberia.

The training was graced by Jefferson Knight, Program Director of the United Methodist Human Rights Monitor; Reverend Attorney Bartolommeo Collins, former Chairman of the Independent National Commission on Human Rights of Liberia, and Counselor Benedict Sarnor, former Minister of Justice, Republic of Liberia, among many others.

