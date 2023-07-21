Liberia: GOL Lays Foundation for Agriculture Sector

Liberia's Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Office Staff for President Weah, Wesseh Blamo, says the Weah administration has laid down the foundation of a brighter future for the agriculture sector of the country.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the UNDP and our development partners for their continued support and cooperation, together, we have laid the foundation for a brighter future in our agricultural sector", he notes

Minister Blamo spoke Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the military barracks, Barclay Training Center in Monrovia when the Government of Liberia and UNDP presented farming equipment and tools to rural dwellers from Bong, Rivercess and Gbarpolu counties.

Making remarks on behalf of President Weah, he urged all stakeholders to remain committed, engaged, and proactive in their collective efforts to enhance the lives of rural farmers, promote economic growth, and achieve sustainable development.

He expressed delight over the ceremony saying "I am elated as we unceasingly merge our efforts as partners to improve access to basic social and economic infrastructure and service for the wellbeing of the Liberian people."

"Today is a testament that the leadership of President Weah has the will to reduce inequalities between urban and rural Liberians [and] this catalyzes implementation of the PAPD together with our partners' unwavering assistance."

He said the program does not only emphasize government's commitment to improving the lives of farmers but also aligns with broader national development agenda, pointing out that through sustainable agricultural practices, Liberia can address pressing challenges such as poverty, hunger, and climate change.

"By promoting efficient and productive farming techniques, we contribute to the prosperity of our nation and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals"

The former Grand Kru County lawmaker added that avenues for collaboration, leveraging expertise and resources are on course to significantly improve living conditions of residents of targeted rural communities thru environmentally sustainable and equitable access to basic Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services even before and after 2025.

Providing background of the Accelerated Community Development Program, interim program manager Boye Johnson said the ACDP is a renewed vision by the Government of Liberia to implement its flagship program, Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

He disclosed that the project cost US$100 million for the first three years, beginning from 2022-2025.

Mr. Johnson revealed that President Weah launched the program on October 24, 2022, at UN Day celebration in Monrovia.

Meanwhile, one of the beneficiaries of the program, Musu George, from Bong County, extolled the government and UNDP for turning over tools and equipment to them.

Madam George thanked President Weah for providing tools to farmers, saying "We have cut huge portions of farmland with our bare hands but with these tools, we can easily have our work done."

"I'm delighted that the government and their partners have provided us these tools; we will continue to pray for them", she added. Editing by Jonathan Browne