Liberia: Govt Recruits New Batch of Students to Benefit Fully Funded Scholarship in Ivory Coast

The Liberian government in collaboration with partners is recruiting brilliant students to benefit from 20 fully funded scholarships at the prestigious Houphouët-Boigny National Polytechnic Institute (INP-HB) in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast.

The recruitment kicked-off today, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Monrovia with the dispatch of application forms to several public and private high schools and universities.

The application forms, to be collected by eligible applicants and returned on or before August 24, are available currently at the University of Liberia- Capitol Hill Campus, Stella Maris Polytechnic University, Ministries of Education, Youth and Sports and Public Works and F-SHAM Girls School among others.

Aimed at providing young Liberians the opportunity to specialize in various engineering sciences and technology disciplines in an effort to address youth unemployment, the initiative is a training project of the Liberian government.

The Project is being coordinated by the Office of the First Lady along with the Ministry of Education on one hand and the Houphouët-Boigny National Polytechnic Institute on the other hand.

According to a release, the program is restricted to Liberian science students, not older than 24 years, who have successfully passed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and are either recent high school graduates or university freshmen.

Successful candidates will specialize in one of five specialization areas including Mining and Geology; Civil Engineering and Industrial Engineering Sciences and Technologies.

Others are Information and Communication Sciences and Technologies; Process engineering Sciences and Technologies and Agriculture engineering Technicians.

With funding from the French Development Agency, AFD, the project emanated from President George Weah's first state visit to Paris, France, where he sought the support of President Emmanuel Macron to support youth development in Liberia.

Since the commencement of the government training project in 2019, nearly sixty students, accounting for three cohorts, are already benefiting from the 4-year scholarship in Ivory Coast.