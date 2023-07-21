Gambia: On UTG, NYSs Graduate Programme!

editorial

A renowned American author, Robert Greene, once stated that 'the future belongs to those who learn more skills and combine them in creative ways.'

This notion reminds us about the importance of acquiring skills. It is a proven fact that skill development is an essential component in this age amid increasing job markets. While employability becomes a key issue in any development discourse, governments around the globe are grappling with youth unemployment for years. This has even given rise to unrest, criminality and surge in irregular migration in search of better prospects in Europe.

It is quite obvious that no country can create jobs for all its citizens. However, nothing meaningful is sustainable without prioritising the youth and including their needs in the development process.

Forming a significant portion of the country's population, youth remains a great asset for any nation. The Gambia's job market in the recent past is becoming increasingly more competitive than ever before. It is so challenging and becoming increasingly competitive that even those fresh from the university are feeling the pinch.

It is in the news that a ten-member advisory committee that will serve in providing oversight, leadership and technical support for the smooth implementation of the National Youth Service Graduate Programme was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The transformative programme currently being piloted by the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSS) in partnership with the University of The Gambia, is targeting 100 young graduates.

The programme is being undertaken through the collaboration and funding from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and UNDP. It will avail 100 new graduates from the University of The Gambia the opportunity to pursue one year programme in both public and private institutions.

It is said that university is supposed to serve as a lab with the capacity for diagnosing social, economic, political and cultural physical problems and see ways to proffer solution to these problems.

This initiative couldn't have come at a better time than now, when the University of The Gambia is producing young fresh minds, most of whom find it difficult to find placement in the country's job market. Therefore, many resort to learning on the job before being confirmed by the heads of the institution they serve.

It is high time people do away with the notion the university is just for teaching and learning institutions. People should always think beyond that and look for collaboration to achieve meaningful results.

It is only through our collaborative venture that we can force an endless opportunity and empower the next generation of leaders.