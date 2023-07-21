Gambia: SIC Announces Friday 28th As Tamzarit

The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council has announced that the Muslims' New Year locally known as 'Tamzarit' will be observed in The Gambia on Friday 28 July 2023.

"The Committee of Fatwa & Moonsighting under the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council has the pleasure to announce to the General Public (Muslims) the Crescent of MUHARRAM 1445H was NOT SIGHTED on the evening of Monday 17th July 2023 in The Gambia or the subregion. Thus, Tuesday 18th July 2023 completes the 30th day of Dhu'l Hijjah 1444."

"Accordingly, Wednesday 19th July 2023 is the beginning of the month of Muharram 1445H, and 'Ashura' (New Year) falls on Friday 28th July 2023.

"The Committee is congratulating everyone and praying to Allah to shower His Blessing on all of us and keep our beloved The Gambia, prosperous, Ameen."