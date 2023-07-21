Gambia: Qatari Charity to Re-Launch, Expand Operations in Gambia

His Excellency, Vice President Mohammed B.S. Jallow on 18 July 2023 received in audience the resident coordinator and advisor to Qatar Charity Foundation in The Gambia, Hareth Tarawneh.

Mr Tarawneh affirmed that the purpose of their visit to the Vice Presidency was to inform the Vice President of their plan to re-launch and reactivate their operations in West Africa, including The Gambia.

The Vice President applauded the Charity for "having a big heart for The Gambia," as evidenced in their plan to boost their operations in the country.

The Charity's resident coordinator expressed good impressions about VP Jallow's reactions. "We were very thrilled and excited to meet with His Excellency. He has provided us support in our humanitarian operations. His expertise and advice on the areas of intervention are great," he attested.

He said that the Vice President is also opening doors for potential partnership with different institutions.

The priority areas of intervention for the Qatar Charity include: early prevention mechanisms of floods, education, health, food security and livelihoods. They hope to achieve this together with their local and international partners.