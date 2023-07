Bijilo will entertain Madiana in the final of the 2023 Kombo North District football tournament on Saturday 22nd July 2023 at the Late Sanna Memorial Football Field in Lamin at 4.30pm.

The final is described by many football enthusiasts in Kombo North as a crunch clash.

The final is expected to attract spectators from Kombo North and its satellite areas.

The tournament is organised to groom, nurture and develop young talented players in Kombo North.