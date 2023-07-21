Gambia: Red Scorpions Crowned Champions of Women League One

20 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Red Scorpions FC have been coroneted champions of the 2022/23 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women League Division One at a colorful coronation ceremony held at the Banjul Mini Stadium on Sunday.

Chorro Mbenga's side wrapped up the season with a 3-0 victory over Abuko United in their week-18 fixture played at the Banjul Mini Staduim.

A brace from Kumba Kuyateh and a lone goal from Fatou Bojang was enough for the Jeshwang based-club to secure back-to-back crowns.

Red Scorpion are only side that did not taste a defeat during the campaign after collecting 52 points in 18 league matches. They won 17 matches and drew 1. They scored 43 goals.

As champions Red Scorpions were awarded medals, a giant trophy and a cash prize of D500, 000.

Berewuleng FC received D250, 000 for finishing second position. The Gambia Police Force received D125, 000 after finishing third place.

