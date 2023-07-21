Gambia: 'Citizens' Skillfulness Fundamental Priority to Government'

The minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment has disclosed that government's key priority is to create an environment conducive for citizens to exploit their creative skills and reduce existing gaps in the country's workforce.

Minister Baboucarr O. Joof said such an environment would significantly reduce the mismatch between skills acquired in institutions and the requirements of the job market.

The Minister was speaking recently on behalf of the Gambian leader at a day's Islamic Fundraising Conference organised by Muhammad Yadalieu English Arabic School (MYEAS) held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre in Bijilo.

The fundraiser was aimed at soliciting support, as the school was about to embark on a construction of an additional three-classroom block due to its growing population.

Speaking further, Minister Joof acknowledges that it is through education that minds are nourished, opportunities turned to tangible gains, and societies are positively transformed.

He also said the government had embarked on coming up with scores of policies and institutional reforms to provide a competitive learning environment conducive for students to thrive.

"There is a strong commitment from my Government through the Ministry of Education to leave no child behind," he said. "To turn this vision into a reality, we must remember the power of unity and community support. Our beloved Prophet (peace be upon him) taught us that our impact multiplies when we join forces and collectively work towards a goal. So, let us come together, hand in hand, as an Ummah, and demonstrate our commitment to education."

The Islamic confab, he added, was an opportunity for people to practise their faith and embody the spirit of sharing. "By contributing towards building more classrooms, we are investing in the success of future generations," he stated.

Minister Joof maintained that the benevolence of donors would shine as a beacon of hope for those who are less fortunate, saying their donations would lay the foundation for a future filled with educated individuals who will go on to become inspirational leaders and professionals in society.