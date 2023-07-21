Gambia: SK West Commences 56 Teams Qualify Round Tournament

Serrekunda West Sports Development Organisation (SWESDO) last Wednesday kicked off its 2023 'nawetan' qualifiers with all matches being played at the zone's Mini Stadium along Kairaba Avenue.

56 teams are fighting for places in the Serrekunda West nawetan proper with only four places up for grabs.

Dusburg FC commenced the qualifying round matches with a smile after defeating Universal FC 9-8 during a marathon post-match penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time last Wednesday.

Sulayman Barry scored for Dusburg in the 45th minute while Alieu Jallow equalized for Universal in the 49th minute to force the game into post-match penalty shootouts.

Malmo defeated Jama ak Salam 9-8 in another marathon post-match penalty shootout following a goalless draw in the regulation time in the early game played on Friday.

Both teams had clear-cut chances during the game but neither side could convert any of those, thereby forcing the game to post-match penalty shootouts.

Nancy FC registered one of the biggest wins in the ongoing Serrekunda West nawetan qualifiers after beating August Town 3-0 during the late match played on Friday.

SK Central FC beat No Limit FC 2-0 during the early game on Saturday, while Panthers were defeated by Plat Bi 2-0 in the late game played on the same day.

On Sunday, Lamtoro beat Old Trafford 1-0 in the early game while Super Eagles defeated Land Bii 1-0 in the late encounter.