Gambia: 'Revina Tours Facilitates Over 200 Pilgrims to Mecca'

The sales manager of Group Revina Tours Gambia Ltd, Muhammed Rassoul Mbye, has said in an interview with The Point that Group Revina Travel and Tourism Agency this year facilitated the Hajj package for over 200 pilgrims to Mecca to complete their 5th pillar of Islam.

Revina focuses mainly on providing travel services that include sale of airline tickets, hotels bookings or reservation, travel insurance, circuits, excursions, pilgrimages, car rental, seminars and summer camps.

"Revina Tours has been in existence for over 20 years and it has many branches in Senegal and one in The Gambia which is located at the Centenary House at No 3 Kairaba Avenue, Kanifing, KSMD," Mr Mbye said.

Revina Tours Group makes people's dreams come true, he added, saying it is a travel and tourism agency based in Senegal and The Gambia with a broad knowledge of the territory.

"Our group will make you discover the country of Teranga, its nooks and crannies through authentic stays, marked by culture, meeting others, gastronomy, adventure, and everything that could make your stay attractive through the 6 tourist centres of Senegal," he said.

According to Mr Mbye, Revina's team is made up of experienced guides, tourism experts and actors involved in territorial development and availability, which is one of their strengths to accompany guests throughout their stay.

"Revina Tours has also introduced a new security company called the Universal Security," he informed, saying: "I call on all young Gambians to come and apply and work with us both male and female interested persons to come to our office, as we also do electrical security CCTV."

The Revina Tours Sales Manager concluded by thanking the Gambian people and advising all to put more efforts in self development.